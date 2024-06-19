Coconut Cartel Rum Expands into Tennessee

(June 18, 2024) – Coconut Cartel, a Miami-based premium rum brand, is excited to announce the expansion of its signature aged Guatemalan rum, Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, into a new U.S. market – Tennessee. Known for blending tradition with innovation, Coconut Cartel continues to modernize and elevate Latin American goods globally, highlighting the region’s rich agriculture, flavors, and terroir.

Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, the brand’s first spirit introduced in 2018, is a unique blend of Guatemalan añejo rums aged up to 12 years and cut to proof with fresh coconut water. This combination, which leverages the natural minerality of coconut water, creates an exceptionally smooth rum ideal for sipping. The rum offers initial notes of oak, tropical fruit, vanilla and caramel, with a delicate touch of coconut and salt on the finish.

“We are beyond thrilled to expand Coconut Cartel into Tennessee and continue to push the boundaries of the rum category with our signature alternative proofing method with fresh coconut water,” says Gregory Gatti, COO at Coconut Cartel. “Tennesseans have a deep appreciation for sipping quality aged dark spirits, and we can’t wait to continue that tradition with our añejo rum.”

Coconut Cartel is now available in eighteen U.S. markets, including Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida, as well as internationally in the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The brand’s expansion into Tennessee, with exclusive distribution by Ajax Turner, marks a significant step in its growth journey.

“We at Ajax Turner are very excited about our partnership with Coconut Cartel as well as the core values on sustainability and transparency of the distillate to the alternative proofing process,” says Tyler Pontius, Director of Spirits at Ajax Turner. “They have exceeded our expectations and we are looking forward to a prosperous partnership ahead.”

Building on its success, Coconut Cartel launched its first-ever portfolio extension last month: Coconut Cartel Blanco, a Dominican white rum blend. Inspired by the growing popularity of coconut water and the company’s cultural ties to rum-producing regions, Coconut Cartel aims to reshape rum’s perception, much like the transformation seen in the tequila industry. The name “Coconut Cartel” harkens back to their early days ‘smuggling’ coconuts from El Salvador to Miami Beach’s top hotels and restaurants, symbolizing their bold and entrepreneurial spirit.

Coconut Cartel Special Añejo, 40 percent Alcohol and 80 proof, is available in 750ml bottles at a retail price of $38.00. It can be found at select restaurants and bars throughout Tennessee, including the 1 Hotel Nashville, and is also available for nationwide shipping through the Coconut Cartel website. Additional distribution markets and the introduction of Coconut Cartel Blanco in Tennessee will be announced in the coming months. For more information on Coconut Cartel, please visit https://www.coconutcartel.com/ or follow them on social media.

