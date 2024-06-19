Ribbon Cutting: United Communications in Murfreesboro

United Communications held its ribbon cutting on March 19, 2024, for its location at 1010 Haley Road in Murfreesboro.

United Communications delivers reliable, high-speed internet and phone service to residential and business customers. They are a local company and a service of Middle Tennessee Electric and have earned national and regional awards for our customer service and reliability.

United Communications

1010 Haley Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(800) 779-2227

