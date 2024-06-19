Ribbon Cutting: United Communications in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
United Communications
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce

United Communications held its ribbon cutting on March 19, 2024, for its location at 1010 Haley Road in Murfreesboro.

United Communications delivers reliable, high-speed internet and phone service to residential and business customers. They are a local company and a service of Middle Tennessee Electric and have earned national and regional awards for our customer service and reliability.

United Communications
1010 Haley Road
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(800) 779-2227
Facebook

