Ribbon Cutting: United Communications in Murfreesboro

United Communications held its ribbon cutting on March 19, 2024, for its location at 1010 Haley Road in Murfreesboro.
United Communications delivers reliable, high-speed internet and phone service to residential and business customers. They are a local company and a service of Middle Tennessee Electric and have earned national and regional awards for our customer service and reliability.
United Communications
1010 Haley Road
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(800) 779-2227
