Serenity Smiles Dental Care held its ribbon cutting on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 513 North Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.

Serenity Smiles Dental Care is a dental practice devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile using conservative, state-of-the-art procedures that will result in beautiful, long-lasting smiles!

Serenity Smiles Dental Care

513 North Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 439-1949

Facebook