Ribbon Cutting: Chunn Insurance Agency in La Vergne

Chunn Insurance Agency – Farmers Insurance held its ribbon cutting for its new La Vergne location on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 6001 Jackson Square, Suite 600 in La Vergne.

Daniel’s family has been in the insurance industry in a variety of roles for decades. When the opportunity to open a Farmers Insurance agency was presented, he couldn’t turn it down. Daniel truly loves people. Fostering peace of mind is his mission for the folks in his community.

Chunn Insurance Agency – Farmers Insurance

6001 Jackson Square, Suite 600

La Vergne, TN 37086

(615) 219-2533

