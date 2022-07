Attention Lord of the Rings fans – Prime Video has released a second trailer for the much anticipated “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series.

This new series will debut on Prime Video on Friday, September 2. New episodes will be released weekly throughout the season.

In the latest trailer, fans get a sneak peek at some of the realms that will be featured, key cast members and characters from the island kingdom of Númenór.