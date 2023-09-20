Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2

The Nashville Predators prospect squad fell to the Carolina Hurricanes rookies, 3-2, on Monday in their third and final outing at the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero, Fla. Nashville will finish the tournament with an 0-3-0 record after dropping their first two games to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Predators rookies will return to Nashville for the opening of the team’s Training Camp, which begins Sept. 20 with physicals and team meetings. The Predators’ first day on the ice will be Sept. 21, with six preseason contests scheduled from Sept. 25-Oct. 6, including two at Bridgestone Arena (Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay and Oct. 5 vs. Carolina). All practice sessions at Ford Ice Center Bellevue are open to the public.

Source: Nashville Predators

