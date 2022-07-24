Sunday, July 24, 2022
x
HomePro SportsPredators Sign Nino Niederreiter to Two-Year, $8 Million Contract
Pro SportsSports

Predators Sign Nino Niederreiter to Two-Year, $8 Million Contract

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
48
From NHL.com

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that the team has signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Niederreiter, 29 (9/08/92), posted 44 points (24g-20a) in 75 games for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-22, his 12th professional season. Niederreiter finished the year as the team’s third leading goal scorer and had the fifth-most points among forwards, his ninth time surpassing the 25-point mark since his NHL debut against Dallas on Oct. 9, 2010. As a veteran having also played with the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild, the 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward has tallied 181 goals and 187 assists in 732 career games.

Prior to being acquired by Carolina, Neiderreiter spent six seasons with the Minnesota Wild and skated in 434 games with the team. While there, he posted 228 points (110g-118a) while exceeding 30 points every year with the team and recording a career-best eight-game point streak (7g-2a) during the 2017-18 season. During his 2016-17 season, Niederreiter obtained career bests in points (57), goals (25), and assists (32), making him the team’s third-leading goal scorer; one goal behind his once again teammate Mikael Granlund. Niederreiter has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs every year since 2014, playing in 82 games and posting 30 points (15g-15a). Most recently, he suited up in 14 postseason games for Carolina (4g-1a) and tied for second among the team in playoff goals during the 2021-22 playoffs.

Originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Niederreiter also skated in 80 games at the AHL level with their affiliate the Bridgeport Islanders. During his short stint with the team, he collected 54 points (31g-23a) and tied for 10th in the league in goals (28) during the 2012-13 season. Prior to being drafted, Niederreiter was a member of the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks with current Predator Ryan Johansen where he tallied 60 points (36g-24a) in 65 games, leading his team in goals during the 2009-10 season. The Switzerland native has represented his country in nearly a dozen world championships at multiple levels, many times playing alongside Predators Captain Roman Josi. The duo earned silver medals playing together at the 2013 and 2018 World Championships.

Previous articleWEATHER: 7-23-24,2022: Roasting
Next articleEverything You Need To Know About Your First Mammogram
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

MTSU’s 2,474 Spring Grads Ready for Adventure with New Degrees

Source Staff - 0
The 2,474 new graduates in Middle Tennessee State University’s first Class of 2022 are on their way to adventures great and small, jubilantly accepting...

MTSU Honors 75 Retiring Employees for Years of Service to Students and the Campus...

Press Release - 0
Middle Tennessee State University is saluting 75 retiring employees as the 2021-22 academic year begins to wind down, honoring their 1,959 combined years of service devoted to students and...

Blackman Collegiate Academy Sophomores Gain Insight During BCA Day at MTSU

Press Release - 0
Already an entrepreneur at age 16, Gary Willis has his sights set on a business career. The Murfreesboro resident and Blackman High School sophomore owns and...

Central Magnet Student Named Best in Show at the 4th Annual Countywide STEM Expo

Press Release - 0
More than 300 RCS students and 14 schools presented projects at this year's show By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL RCS middle and high school students presented STEM...

Dr. Ming Wang to Give March 24 Guest Lecture at MTSU on Seeking Common...

Press Release - 0
After escaping from China in the wake of the oppressive Cultural Revolution, a world-renowned eye surgeon and philanthropist has dedicated his life to restoring...

Latest Statewide Survey by MTSU Says that Tennessee Consumer Outlook has “Declined Considerably”

Press Release - 0
MTSU survey: Tennessee consumer outlook hits another all-time low amid inflation worries, rising gas prices, Ukraine Outlook among Tennessee consumers has “declined considerably” since last...

A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Allow More Adults and Public Servants to...

Press Release - 0
A New Degree Program at MTSU Will Offer Public Safety Concentration Geared Toward Working Professionals Bachelor’s degree program can be completed online A new degree program...

Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: March Madness

Austin Timberlake - 0
Tennessee is well represented in the NCAA Tournament along with the other postseason tournaments in March. NCAA Tournament #3 Tennessee (26-7) vs. #14 Longwood (26-6) The...

Chatt Advances to NCAA Tournament, TN College Basketball Roundup: March 8th

Austin Timberlake - 0
Chattanooga becomes the 1st team in Tennessee to advance to March Madness on a wild buzzer beater over Furman. #1. as it should be. #SoConHoops🏀...

MTSU and Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts Renew Partnership

Press Release - 0
Middle Tennessee State University and the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America renewed their partnership that will allow the university to remain a resource...
Load more

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.