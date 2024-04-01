Predators Outgunned in Mile High Showdown



March 30, 2024 – Four different Predators skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves, but Nashville ultimately fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 7-4, at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Though they liked much of their play at even strength, the Predators found themselves stuck with the undesirable task of killing six different penalties against one of the best power plays in the NHL, and the Avalanche took advantage, capitalizing on half their opportunities.

The Predators power play, which went 0-for-5 at Ball Arena, didn’t help the visitors’ chances either.

The result saw Nashville conclude their two-game road trip empty-handed and their season series against Colorado at 2-1-0.

The Predators kick off a two game homestand on Tuesday when they face the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Click here to get tickets.