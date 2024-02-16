Predators Fall 9-2 to Stars in Lopsided Affair



February 15, 2024 – Cole Smith and Tommy Novak scored, but the Nashville Predators left the ice frustrated after falling to the Dallas Stars by a 9-2 decision on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It was just a terrible game by us,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “There’s no other way to sugarcoat it. We weren’t ready to play, we lost every battle and just gave them free offense and hung our goalies out to dry. That’s the worst part, is leaving our goalies out to dry like that.”

The result sees Nashville conclude their four-game season series against Dallas at 2-2-0 and moves the club to 27-25-2 on the campaign and 14-15-0 at home.

The Predators kick off a five-game road trip with a Central Division showdown against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Puck drop at the Enterprise Center is at 4 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Predators

