February 15, 2024 – Detectives are attempting to identify the two persons of interest in a vehicle break-in and fraudulent use of a credit card case. On Feb. 4, 2024, a victim’s car was entered, and his wallet was stolen while he was at Golds Gym on Memorial Blvd.

A few minutes later, the victim’s cards were used at the Walmart on Memorial Blvd.

If you recognize the men in the photos, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro PD

