Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (October 5, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 26 players – 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

After closing out their home-and-home set against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville’s preseason schedule continues tonight by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

After closing out their home-and-home set against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville's preseason schedule continues tonight by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

