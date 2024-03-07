Postseason Run Begins for Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball

No. 6 Vanderbilt (22-8) vs. No. 11 Florida/No. 11 Missouri

Thursday, March 7, 2024 • 7:30 p.m. CT

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball begins its run in the 2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament this week, as the No. 6-seeded Commodores take on the winner of Wednesday’s contests between No. 11-seed Florida and No. 14-seed Missouri on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Starting Five

>> The Commodores head into the 2024 SEC Women’s Basketball holding a 22-8 overall record. The Dores earned the tournament’s No. 6 seed thanks to their 9-7 finish in SEC play. It is the highest seed that the Commodores have held at the SEC Tournament since 2011 when Vanderbilt was the No. 3 seed.

>> Vanderbilt is 49-37 all-time at the SEC Tournament, while the Commodores are 1-2 under head coach Shea Ralph. Vanderbilt received a bye in this year’s tournament, which marks the first time since the 2010-11 campaign that the Dores have earned a bye in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

>> The Commodores have won a total of six SEC Tournament Championships, with the most recent coming at the 2009 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Vanderbilt has made eight appearances in the SEC Championship Game, with the last coming in 2009. Vandy has made a total of 18 SEC Tournament Semifinal appearances, with the last coming in 2011.

>> Vanderbilt will take on the winner of Wednesday’s game between Florida and Missouri. The Commodores defeated the Gators in their lone matchup of the season, with Vandy picking up the 63-57 win at Memorial Gymnasium back on Jan. 7. Vandy split the season series with Missouri. The Tigers collected a 65-63 win in Nashville on Jan. 14, then Vanderbilt collected a 68-61 win in Columbia last Thursday.

>> A trio of Commodores earned All-SEC postseason honors, as announced by the league offices on Tuesday. Graduate student Jordyn Cambridge made her third career appearance on the All-SEC defensive team, while Iyana Moore was selected to the All-SEC second team for the first time in her career. Forward Khamil Pierre rounded out the trio of honorees for Vanderbilt, as she earned a place on the All-SEC freshman team.

Game Coverage

Thursday’s contest will air live on SEC Network, 30 minutes after the conclusion of 5 p.m. CT SEC Tournament contest. Fans can listen to the game on the Vanderbilt Commodores app or on 94.9 The Fan in the Nashville area.

