New Hotel Opens in East Bank Neighborhood

Drift Nashville has opened in the heart of the East Bank, introducing a design-forward oasis to the developing district located just east of the Cumberland River at 10 Interstate Drive. The 87-key hotel is home to spacious multi-room suites, a ground-level pool with neighboring cabanas, three food and beverage concepts helmed by Nashville entrepreneur and designer, Alexis Soler, and a seventh-floor penthouse with sweeping skyline views. Drift Nashville is the fourth property of the Drift Hotels brand, following TMC Hospitality’s first Drift in San Jose del Cabo and thoughtful California expansion to Santa Barbara and Palm Springs last year.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and introduce the Drift brand to the city of Nashville,” says Philip Bates, co-founder and CEO of California-based TMC Hospitality. “The city’s vibrant energy complements Drift’s blend of well-designed accommodations, innovative tech, and community-centric ethos. This expansion underscores our commitment to redefining hospitality with distinctive and exceptional experiences.”

A PERFECT HARMONY

TMC Hospitality, in collaboration with Dryden, a Nashville-based firm known for their design work on local hotspots like Locust and Noelle Hotel, has breathed new life into a former circa 1965 inn. Now a beacon of minimalist modernity on the developing East Bank, Drift Nashville retains the integrity of the building’s mid-century architecture. The lush interiors balance the Drift brand’s signature Baja flair with warm colors such as rust and forest green, complemented by earthen materials and textures of the Southwest and Mexico including leather, terrazzo, wood, and terracotta. From Red Rock Tileworks to Sick Dye and Juliana Morgan Alvarez, Nashville’s artisans leave their imprint on every aspect of the hotel, ensuring Drift Nashville is woven into the city’s cultural fabric. These design touches are found throughout each space, from the lobby’s custom wood door handle by Britt Soler to plaster lighting sculptures over the welcome desk by Tommy Hans, and handcrafted tiling by Red Rock Tileworks in the guestrooms, cafe, and lobby bar.

SUITE SOUNDS OF NASHVILLE

Drift Nashville offers spacious guest rooms designed to create an atmosphere of curated comfortability with room types including the Standard or City View King, One Bedroom Suite, Two Bedroom Suite, Three Bedroom Suite with the option of a patio, and the Penthouse. Featuring custom walnut beds, locally made custom artwork, Drift brand bath amenities and bathrobes handmade in Oaxaca Mexico, each room offers a relaxing sanctuary, showcasing the distinctive style that defines the Drift Hotels brand. The one-, two- and three-bedroom suites also include kitchenettes, multiple bathrooms, desks, and dining and lounge areas. The crown jewel of Drift Nashville is the breathtaking seventh-floor penthouse, offering one of the most unique views in Nashville. This expansive 1,800-square-foot space provides a refined escape with three king beds and three bathrooms, including a primary bathroom with a free-standing bathtub and a powder room that features a golden toilet, paying homage to Elvis’ frequent stays in the building throughout the 80s. The perfect spot for group travelers seeking an unforgettable stay, the Penthouse features a living room, a large outdoor balcony, and an outdoor dining and lounge area featuring sweeping views of the city and Nissan Stadium.

DINE AND DELIGHT

Drift Nashville’s food & beverage concepts are led by renowned Nashville hospitality talent, Alexis Soler, a trailblazer in the bar world over the last two decades, whose other local ventures include Old Glory, a three-story bar built in the boiler room of a former Whiteway Cleaners from the 1930s, and the recently opened Golden Pony, a retro-inspired cocktail bar located in the buzzy Highland Yards complex. Alexis’ footprint on Nashville’s hospitality scene continues to grow with Drift Nashville’s trio of food and beverage outlets that harmonize with the city’s rich flavors, catering to the surrounding community and visitors alike through design, vibe, drinks and shareable bites.

Upon entering the property, guests are welcomed by Dawn Cafe, marking its third location. Dawn offers a range of craft coffee and espresso beverages made with local Good Citizen Coffee Co. beans, served alongside grab-and-go menu items such as pastries, yogurt with candied pistachios, and pan con tomate. Intentionally designed with ample seating, natural light, and a calming design aesthetic, the lobby invites guests and locals to not only enjoy a cup of expertly brewed coffee but to also relax and engage in meaningful interactions, whether it be for business meetings, remote work sessions, or casual conversations.

Following the terrazzo walkway, guests will discover The Sun Room, an afternoon-to-evening hangout boasting floor-to-ceiling windows that capture sunrise and sunset, along with a textured terracotta bar by Red Rock Tileworks and comfortable lounge seating encouraging guests to gather and stay a while. The Sun Room serves refreshing organic soda-based cocktails with house-made infusions and unique ingredients like yuzu, passionfruit, and a variety of peppers. The beverage program is complemented by unique Spanish-inspired bites such as an assortment of conservas including spiced tuna pate, spiced calamari in spicy ragout, build your own meat & cheese boards, caviar & oysters and sharable small plates such as patatas bravas and roasted beets.

Just past The Sun Room, Poolside at Drift – opening in Spring 2024 – promises a delightful al fresco bar experience. Located next to the pool, this haven features communal tables, terracotta two tops, towering fireplaces, cabanas, and a seasonal menu of snacks and refreshing cocktails perfect for warmer weather. Partnering with Alebrije food truck, guests can indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine, including hand-made blue corn tortillas with both meat and vegetarian options.

MIX & MINGLE

One of Nashville’s first in-ground hotel pools, the property’s resort-style pool and garden area are designed to feel like an urban oasis. The thoughtfully designed outdoor space offers ample room to mingle or relax with single and double teak loungers, luxe cabanas, and the upcoming Poolside at Drift, which is intricately bricked to complement three towering fireplaces on the perimeter wall. During the warm seasons, Drift Nashville will offer pool day passes for locals and visitors along with an exciting lineup of ongoing programming.

The hotel also offers an onsite gym with free weights, squat racks, and cardio machines, as well as complimentary yoga mats, ensuring guests can immerse themselves in Nashville’s vibrant lifestyle. Communal gatherings can find their space in Drift Nashville’s outdoor pool deck, Penthouse or lobby, perfect for private dinners, events, and parties.

DISCOVER NASHVILLE’S BEAT

Situated east of the river that connects East Nashville, Germantown, and Downtown Nashville, Drift is the epicenter of the city’s pulse. The property is located 10 minutes from Nashville International Airport and within walking distance of the iconic Nissan Stadium.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 884.234.2973 or visit https://www.drifthotels.co/nashville.