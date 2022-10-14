Friday, October 14, 2022
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 8

Adam Brown
By Adam Brown
Another week of Middle Tennessee high school football means another week of great performances by our Middle Tennessee athletes. Based on reader submission, our MVP from last week is Page High School’s Eric Hazzard.

Eric is an Outside Linebacker that is a tackling machine at Page. He had three and a half sacks this past weekend, adding to his total that leads The Patriots. This is what Page Head Coach, Charles Rathbone had to say about Eric:

“Eric is your model athlete! He is long, athletic and is relentless on the field, but he is more than just an athletic kid. He is one of the highest character kids that has ever came through our program. Truly a blessing to coach and to have on our team!”

Congratulations to Eric on being our MVP this week, and best of luck going forward.

Adam Brown
Adam is a lifelong Middle Tennessean as well as a passionate sports fan. He is currently a Sports Media major at Middle Tennessee State University.
