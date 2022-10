Love Thai Sushi held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 1440 Medical Center Pkwy in Murfreesboro.

Love Thai Sushi opens its 2nd location in Middle Tennessee serving up egg rolls, crab rangoons, Pad Thai, and more.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Love Thai Sushi

1440 Medical Center Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 568-8590

Facebook