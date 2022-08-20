Middle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week

Every week in the fall, Mondays are filled with talk of the best plays and players from the past three days of football. From High School on Friday, to College on Saturday, to the pros on Sundays, football dominates the conversation. College and NFL players are well known and get the coverage and recognition they deserve, but who or what are you talking about from Friday night? We want to know!

We want to recognize those players and plays that really stood out from the high school games in the Middle Tennessee area each week. Who had an exceptional performance this past weekend that still has you talking? Did you see an amazing play that would’ve gone viral if it happened in a televised game?

Each week we will have a Source Player of the Week and Play of the Week that will be nominated by the readers and fans.

Tell us About an Outstanding Player of the Week

Send us your pick for player of the week by filling out the form below:

Send Us Your Favorite Play(s) of the Week

If you have video of a highlight that deserves to be played on repeat, send it in with any details you have of the teams and players involved, and it might just be our play of the week! You can send it to us via e-mail: [email protected]