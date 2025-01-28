Oreo and Post Malone Team Up for a New Collaboration

The OREO brand is starting off the new year with a twist. That is, the Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookies. In a sweet new collab, the OREO brand is teaming up with nine-time RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon Post Malone to drop a cookie that celebrates the “twists” in all of us.

The OREO cookies star a first-of-its-kind swirled creme combining salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme, sandwiched between an OREO chocolate cookie and a signature golden cookie for a delicious duet of flavors in every bite.

“Can’t believe they let me make my own OREO cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, ’cause I think it’s the best OREO ever!” said Post Malone. “It’s the first time OREO has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me.”

Each cookie also features 1 of 9 unique embossments inspired by Posty’s world and handpicked by the artist himself—from a hero OREO x Post vinyl to cookies that show off his diverse discography. No matter the pack, you can expect a sweet mix of OREO cookie designs and a handwritten signed note on the back of the pack from Post Malone himself.

“Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,” said Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit. “With an iconic brand like OREO, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand’s newest hit as we are.”

Just as Post Malone channeled his unique flavor into these limited edition OREO cookies, the OREO brand is inviting fans to reveal their very own OREO cookie flavor with the Taste Twist Digital Experience: Unlock Your Own Taste Twist Cookie, which is part of the OREO “Taste Twist” Sweepstakes. Starting early February through March 31, fans will be able to discover what their musical preferences really taste like.

To embark on the experience, input your musical sound, vibe and rhythm and let the algorithm jam out to reveal your own OREO cookie flavor combo. Post Malone will even pop in to hype you up along your Taste Twist journey! Fans can share their custom OREO cookie flavor combo with their community and enter for a chance to receive a pack of their own Taste Twist Cookie flavor combo or prizes such as signed Post Malone OREO posters.

The Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookie Packs will be available for presale starting on January 27. The OREO cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting on February 3 and will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookie Packs, fans can visit OREO.com/post-malone.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email