Nashville Symphony Adds Two Summer Concerts

The Nashville Symphony has announced two additional summer concerts for the 2024/25 schedule: the “best Beatles tribute on earth,” (Rolling Stone) returns to the Schermerhorn during 1964: The Tribute on Friday, July 11, 2025; and a classic film comes to symphonic life during The Goonies in Concert on Thursday, July 17, 2025 and Friday, July 18, 2025. Tickets for both concerts are currently available for 2024/25 season ticket holders and donors of $500+. Single tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 24 at 10:00 AM. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Eight Days a Week,” “I Feel Fine,” and more, as this one-of-a-kind concert experience re-creates an early-’60s performance by the Fab Four, complete with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/1964.

Join a group of misfits on a search for long-lost treasure, complete with an ancient map, deadly booby traps, a ruthless crime family, and Baby Ruth candy bars. Experience The Goonies, one of the most-loved films of the ’80s, with members of the Nashville Symphony performing the entire score live to film. No matter the dangers—Goonies never say die! More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/goonies.

