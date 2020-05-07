Willie Rickman Love, age 71, passed away May 5, 2020 at St Thomas West Hospital. He was born in Chapel Hill, TN and was a resident of Rutherford County. Willie was owner and operator of Parkway Tire.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Love and Alma Newcomb Love; and brother, Robert Thomas Love. He is survived by his wife, Marsha McKee Love; son, Willie Rickman Love, Jr.; daughters, Melissa (Tim) Kay Harp, Jacqueline (Kevin) Hanke; brother, Clifford Love; sisters, LaVergne Hittson, Valerie Stacey, Audrey Jean Love; and grandchildren, Christopher, Courtney, Caylea Matthews, Joey Nelson, Caysea Gray, Tyler, Shelby, James Hanke, Tristan Love; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Rutherford County, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 in his honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.