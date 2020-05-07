Aurelia Lopez, age 90, was a resident of Rutherford County. She was the oldest daughter of Arturo Lopez and Felicita Hernandez.

She is survived by her only son, Bernardo Molina; grandchildren, Rosa I. Molina and Cintya I. Molina; great-grandchildren, Ayla Reyes, Manzili Molina and Keoni Arrieta; sisters, Antonia Lopez, Carmen Lopez, Maria J. Lopez; brother, Angel R. Lopez, all residing in different places including Illinois, California and Puerto Rico.

Ms. Aurelia Lopez was a retired worker. She worked for 40 years at El Imperio Store, San Juan, PR as a retail fabrics specialist.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

