Betty Jean Moore departed this earth May 5, 2020 to heavenly home. She was born November 13, 1929 in Kentucky. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James Warner Moore, Sr. Her and Mr. Moore grew up together in Pike County, KY. They moved to Fort Wayne, IN where Mr. Moore worked for Indiana and Michigan Electric Company. After retiring they moved to Tennessee.

She was a member of Life Point Church in Smyrna and was lifelong Christian.

Mrs. Moore is survived by two children, Jennifer Pattee and fiancé Bruce Teegan of Nashville, James Moore, Jr and Beverly of Smyrna; grandchildren, Jamie Pattee of Murfreesboro, Casey Moore of Nashville, great-grandchildren; Savanna Scissom and Cody Pattee, McKenzie Moore; brother, Carl Edward Sword of KY; twin Sister; Billie Johns of KY.

Mrs. Moore was dealing with several physical issues over the last few years. The Lord gave her strength through the years, she was able to work in her flower garden. She took pride in the neatness of her apartment and also the outside. Mrs. Moore is now rejoicing in heaven with her loved ones and Jesus. She was a wonderful wife and mother who we will miss but by being born again, will see her again in the life to come.

Due to the covid-19 guidelines, a visitation and funeral service for the immediate family will be held from 12Noon until funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com