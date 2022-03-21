William ‘Will’ Rogers, age 48 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro surrounded by his family.

He was born in Columbia, Tennessee, and was a 1996 graduate of MTSU. He worked as a claims adjuster for Travelers Insurance Company.

Will is survived by his parents, Wanda and Ray Williams of Pulaski, Tennessee; two sons, Isaac Rogers and Noah Rogers; brothers, Trey Williams of Pulaski, Matt Williams and wife Samantha of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jimmy Lee “Buddha” Williams of Pulaski; niece and nephews, Evie, Braxton, Cam, Knox, and Ronin; mother of his children, Elizabeth Richards of Murfreesboro; girlfriend, Kimberly Lomax of Smyrna, TN; aunts, Joyce King and Becky Neese, both of Lewisburg, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Randell Ray Rogers.

Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022, from 3:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Will’s uncle, Bro. Jimmy Williams officiating.

The family requests memorials in Will’s name be made to MTSU Rugby, 733 Willow Cove Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

An online guestbook is available for the Roger’s family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

