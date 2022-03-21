6 Live Music Shows to Check Out this Week

By
Donna Vissman
-

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 21 – 26, 2022.

1. Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years 

photo from Judas Priest Facebook

Wednesday, Mar. 23, 7:30 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville

Judas Priest rarely does performances but did reschedule this tour from 2020.

Buy tickets here. 

2. Boy Named Banjo

photo from Boy Named Banjo Facebook

Saturday, Mar. 26, 7 pm

The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham

Boy Named Banjo and Tenille Townes will perform at The Caverns, an underground concert hall located inside a cave.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Forever Abbey Road Beatles & 60s Experience

photo from EventBrite

 

Saturday, Mar. 26, 7 pm

Hop Springs,6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro

Forever Abbey Road is comprised of four Nashville musicians who work hard at creating a unique show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy. Forever Abbey Road has toured all over the southeastern United States and they’ve become a fan favorite mat the biggest Beatles festival in the world, Abbey Road on the River.

Buy tickets here. 

4. David Nail

photo from David Nail

Thursday, Mar. 24, 7 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

The Grammy-nominated country artist will perform at The Mulehouse this week. Nail is best known for the songs “Red Light,” and “Nights on Fire.”

Buy tickets here. 

5. Sparks 

photo from Sparks Facebook

Tuesday, Mar. 22, 7:30  pm

Ryman Auditorium,116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Sparks are the influential Art Pop duo of Ron and Russell Mael whose career spans more than 50 years. The Los Angeles-raised brothers are widely admired for the wit of their lyrics and the inventiveness of their music, plus their effortless ability to shift genres between glam, hard rock, chamber pop and electro disco, sometimes within the same song. The only constants are singer Russell’s dramatic, heavenly falsetto and energy, and keyboardist Ron’s exquisite songwriting.

Buy tickets here. 

6. Tank and the Bangas

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, Mar. 25, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

If you missed this entertaining band at Pilgrimage Festival last year, here’s your chance to see them at Brooklyn Bowl.

Buy tickets here. 

