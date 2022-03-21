6 Live Music Shows to Check Out this Week

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 21 – 26, 2022.
1. Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years
Wednesday, Mar. 23, 7:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Judas Priest rarely does performances but did reschedule this tour from 2020.
2. Boy Named Banjo
Saturday, Mar. 26, 7 pm
The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham
Boy Named Banjo and Tenille Townes will perform at The Caverns, an underground concert hall located inside a cave.
3. Forever Abbey Road Beatles & 60s Experience
Saturday, Mar. 26, 7 pm
4. David Nail
Thursday, Mar. 24, 7 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
The Grammy-nominated country artist will perform at The Mulehouse this week. Nail is best known for the songs “Red Light,” and “Nights on Fire.”
5. Sparks
Tuesday, Mar. 22, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium,116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Sparks are the influential Art Pop duo of Ron and Russell Mael whose career spans more than 50 years. The Los Angeles-raised brothers are widely admired for the wit of their lyrics and the inventiveness of their music, plus their effortless ability to shift genres between glam, hard rock, chamber pop and electro disco, sometimes within the same song. The only constants are singer Russell’s dramatic, heavenly falsetto and energy, and keyboardist Ron’s exquisite songwriting.
6. Tank and the Bangas
Friday, Mar. 25, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
If you missed this entertaining band at Pilgrimage Festival last year, here’s your chance to see them at Brooklyn Bowl.
