OBITUARY: Thomas Butera

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Thomas Butera was welcomed into heaven by Jesus. There is no doubt he was escorted home by his brothers Aaron Carter and Johnny Butera who have watched faithfully over him. Also there to welcome him and hug away his pain was Grandma and Grandpa Nancy and Bill Weese and Grandpa Tom Jones.

Tom was born in Akron Ohio and moved to Tennessee when he was 13 years old. Tom loved playing sports and he played them all and he was even a state champion wrestler! Tom grew up to be a great father who then instilled his love of sports in his girls. Through them, he had the opportunity to become Coach Tom. He was a kind, patient, and calm coach who everyone loved. Later, Tom traveled all over with his girls supporting them in soccer but nothing compared to his pride when watching them play football for their middle school!

His bright smile, quiet demeanor and undeniable charm enchanted all who got to know him. He will be missed beyond measure.

Tom will live on through the love of his life, his wife of 22 years, Sabrina Butera, and his pride and joy- his daughters- Jordan, Alysa, Abigail Butera, son in love Tyler Overton and granddaughter Annelyse Butera.

His life, his accomplishments and beautiful legacy will continue to be cherished by his Mother and Father, Maggie and Don Korstjens(FL), Mother in Law Katherine Davenport, Mother in law Patricia Davenport, sister and brother in law Jennifer Butera Davis/Mark Shults, Sisters and Brother in law Kayce/Robert Butler and Kimberly Davenport(TN).

Brothers and sister-in-law, Joe Korstjens, Michael/Shawna Korstjens (OK). His love and support will continue to be felt by his nieces and nephews Caleb LaFleur, Jasmine and Brianna Davis, Hanah and Hayden Shults, Dani, Robbie, Bryton, Aaron Butler, Addison and Ashlee Sharp, Chris, Alex, Halle, Isaac Korstjens and all his Coudriet Cousins.

His extended family and friends and co-workers are very numerous but there has been a circle of special friends who are true family. They have and will continue to embrace his family through this life. How blessed Tom, Sabrina and the girls are to have Amber and Timmy Sawyer, Brandy and Duane Lester, Melissa and Chuck Taylor, Brianna Grissom, Eric Grissom, Chad Tomlin, Holly and Brandon Lane, Danielle Warner and Kim Mclemore.

Thank you, each one of you, for being a part of his journey.

Visitation

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna

203 N. Lowry Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

Funeral Service

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

2:00 PM

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna

203 North Lowry Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

