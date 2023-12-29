OBITUARY: Shirley Rose (McDevitt) Perorazio

Shirley Rose (McDevitt) Perorazio, 81, of Smyrna, TN passed away December 25, 2023 in Franklin, TN in hospice care.

She was born February 28, 1942 in Wellsville, OH.

Shirley is survived by her sons Joseph M. Perorazio of Smyrna, TN, and Thomas E. Perorazio of Dexter, MI, their spouses David Gray and Nancy Calvin-Naylor, former husband Carmen J. Perorazio of East Liverpool, as well as many loving family members and lifelong friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Elvie Lindsay McDevitt and Gladys Estelle (Weekly) McDevitt of Wellsville, OH, as well as her brothers James R. McDevitt and Joseph McDevitt.

She was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School. After briefly working in Cleveland, Shirley returned to her hometown where she later married and focused on raising her two sons in East Liverpool. Nothing mattered to her more than being together with family.

Shirley was a lifelong musician, and was for many decades a teacher of piano to students in the East Liverpool and Wellsville, OH area–frequently holding recitals to showcase their accomplishments. She also played piano accompaniment and sang in the church choirs for Riverside Presbyterian Church in Wellsville, Trinity Presbyterian Church in East Liverpool, and later served as an organist and choir director for Longs Run Presbyterian Church. She had an incredible musical gift that enabled her to play “by ear” songs she had only just heard, as well as sight-read difficult music, and teach piano technique to both children and adults.

During her years in Columbus, OH and Tennessee, Shirley extended her artistry and creativity into poetry and artwork, eventually self-publishing three books of poems and drawings. As always, in her free time, she enjoyed sending and receiving letters and cards, talking with old friends, keeping up with family, and watching old movies.

Calling hours and a memorial service will be held at Care Chapel (Martin-MacLean-Altmeyer) 509 Riverside Avenue, Wellsville, OH 43968 on December 30. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Wellsville.

