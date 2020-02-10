Sherelle Bolyard, age 53 of Smyrna, passed away early Friday morning at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Amarillo, Texas and was a daughter of Allen and Sandi Reynolds of Smyrna.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of thirty five years, Craig Bolyard; children, Shelby Jewell, Lindy Bolyard, Abby Bolyard and fiancé Christopher Rubel, all of Smyrna, and Cody Bolyard and wife Katie Bolyard of Murfreesboro; siblings, Michelle Guzman and husband Jesse, Eddy Reynolds, Miles Reynolds, John Reynolds, Spice Miller, Jenny Crossland and husband David; grandchildren, Jackson Jewell, Emma and Nash Bolyard as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Sherelle was a member of Hope Fellowship Church and worked as an Educational Assistant in the library at Roy L. Waldron School.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 until 8:00pm and again Tuesday from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Pastor Kent Shingleton officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Bolyard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.