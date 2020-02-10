Michelle Murphy, age 50 of LaVergne, Tennessee died Wednesday at StoneCrest Medical Center. She was a native of Madison, Tennessee and worked in the bindery department of Uniguest in Nashville with 20 years of service. Michelle was an avid sports fan and loved Tennessee Titans football, NASCAR and her favorite driver, Kasey Kahne.

Survivors include her husband, Jay Murphy of LaVergne; parents, Jim Glover of LaVergne and Dorothy McCord of Smyrna; daughter, Kelly Faulk of LaVergne; step sons, Chase and Conner Murphy of Murfreesboro; sisters, Missy Leaver and Cindy McCord both of Murfreesboro; brothers, Scott Glover and Jamie Glover, both of Washington State; several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Murphy family at www.woodfinchapel.com.