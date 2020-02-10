Francis Joseph “Frank” Yost, age 71 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Malden, Massachusetts and a son of the late George and Dorothy Yost. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Susan Yost.

Survivors include a son, Francis Yost of Murfreesboro; daughters, Judy DeSanto (Donny) of Smyrna, Lynda Yost of Jacksonville, FL, Kristen Griffin of Murfreesboro; a brother, Mark Yost of Bath, NY; sisters, Donna Yost of Bath, NY and Marie Benesh of Bath, NY; eight grandchildren, Courtney Yost, Mary Yost, Jillian Gibson, Brook Gibson, Edward Gibson, Richard Griffin, Ross Griffin, Susan Griffin; and two great grandchildren Lucas Hunter and Kaydence Hunter; and nephew George Yost of Chicago, IL.

Mr. Yost was a truck driver and a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran who served during the Vietnam war.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Project Healing Waters. A program that Frank was involved in that helps Veterans with PTSD through fly fishing. Please send these donations to Marilyn Rogan at 1814 Wiltshire Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Make checks out to PHWFF and note on the check- Murfreesboro Program. If you have any questions, please contact marilyn.rogan@projecthealingwaters.org.

