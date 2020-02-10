Joe Emmett Reavis, age 87, of Rockvale, TN died Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1932 to Cecil B. and Cecil Claire Orr Reavis in Columbia, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Bivian Reavis.

Mr. Reavis is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Myers Hakala Reavis; son Buzz Reavis and his wife Rachel; daughters, Karen Avolio and her husband Ty and Sydney Wilson and her husband Tom; stepsons, Marc Hakala and his wife Kerri and Alex Hakala and his wife Cindi; stepdaughter, Denise Tittle; grandsons David Reavis and his wife Kittie, Austin Reavis, Ashley Stephenson, and Trey Stephenson and his wife Stacy; stepgrandsons, Houston Hakala, Hunter Hakala, and Chris Martin; step granddaughter, Heather Harris and her husband Cliff; and several greatgrandchildren.

Mr. Reavis was the longtime drummer for the South Jackson Street Band and was an engineer at Arnold Engineering at AEDC in Tullahoma, TN. He was also an avid bicyclist and attended many races.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, please make a donation in his memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.

The family would like to thank Tennessee Oncology and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro for their loving care of Mr. Reavis.