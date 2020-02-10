Linda Arney Roberts, age 78 of Murfreesboro, died Friday at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Signal Mountain, TN and a daughter of the late Andrew and Louise Poole Arney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Roberts, Jr.

Survivors include two daughters, Andrea Roberts Norberg and husband Ken of Lascassas and Malinda Perdzock of Buchanan; a brother, John Arney and wife Frances of Chattanooga; granddaughters, Kendra and Allison; her chosen family, Sadie Jacobs, Stoney Johnson and Sherry Rich; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Roberts was a graduate of Chattanooga City High School and attended MTSU. She worked as a coordinator scheduling college basketball referees through the office of Coach Jimmy Earl at the Central Basketball Officiating Service Association. Retiring as a Realtor, she also served as a board member for the Murfreesboro Urban and Environmental Commission, Habitat for Humanity, and the Blue Raider Athletic Association.

She loved her many pets, especially Bear the dog, the cats, cooking, sewing, traveling, the flowers and nature of her favorite places on Signal and Monteagle mountains. She often said she loved life on earth but will love Heaven better.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Dave Bauder officiating.

Memorials may made in memory of Mrs. Roberts to the Missions Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130. An online guestbook is available for the Roberts family at www.woodfinchapel.com