Mr. Malcolm Patterson Burrow, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.

He was born in Huntsville, AL to the late James and Grace Webster Burrow. Mr. Burrow proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then worked for L&N railroad and Florida East Coast railroad until his retirement. Mr. Burrow then went to work as a landfill supervisor in Palm Beach County, FL and retired a second time.

Mr. Burrow is survived by his daughter, Tami Highfill and her husband Mike of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, Jason Highfill and his wife Susan, Melissa Shenefield, Shelly Ritter and her husband Austin, Wes Alexander and his wife Tara, and Chase Highfill and his wife Meagan; eleven great-grandchildren, Blayne, Jaxon, Tyler, Masen, Maci, Trista, Layla, Brynlee, Kyler, Addy, and Killian; brother, Harry Burrow; sister, Semmone Burrow; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Angelyn Burrow; son, Malcolm “Sonny” Burrow; brothers, Bobby Burrow and Jimmy Burrow; and sister, Tootsie Burrow.

Burial of Mr. Burrow’s cremated remains will take place at a later date in Alabama next to his wife.