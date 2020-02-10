Beth was the daughter of Walter Bassett and Marie Williams Murray and the big sister to Mary Lee. She grew up on her family’s south Georgia farm, and from her stories, she had the most marvelous childhood imaginable. She was a kind, confident and creative person from early on.

She majored in English at Bessie Tift College and while attending Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, she met Marshall Walker. They married and for 62 years remained devoted to each other. They had a love that was big enough to accommodate their differences, and both benefited. They created a home that was vibrant, welcoming, and a little off-beat. She told her children they were completely loved, capable, and valuable.

She taught a wide range of students from kindergarten through college. Many paper-grading nights were punctuated by her laughter over a misplaced modifier or an insightful paragraph lifted directly from CliffsNotes. She was committed to expanding the world of her students through education. She retired from the English faculty at Belmont University, but a teacher never quits teaching! (especially an English teacher)

She added the unexpected touch–the “oh my gosh, that’s perfect” touch– to everything she got her hands on. She saw the possibilities in the things others missed. She wrapped lovely packages, and the Christmas stockings she filled were second to none. She particularly loved books, buttons, nests, and leaves. Almost every book in her study has leaves pressed between the pages because they caught her eye, and each was a beautiful original. That’s how she felt about people, too. She appreciated them and was always willing to invest herself in others. She believed Christ called her to love others, appreciate the diversity in the world and to be of good hope.

Beth lived out her faith. She was irrepressible, curious and thoughtful. There are many things she wanted to talk over with God. We are glad that she is face to face with God and knows God fully just as God has always fully known and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marshall. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nena and Eric Egli; son, Lee; sister, Mary Lee and her husband Jesse; sisters and brother-in-law, Lueise and Milton Tyson, James and Tish Walker, and Angie Barker; beloved nieces and nephew and their children as well. We are especially grateful for Sara Joslin and the love and care she showed Beth and our family for the past three years and to Linda Bohlar who completed mom’s care team perfectly.

A memorial service is planned for 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Glendale Baptist Church, Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Glendale Baptist Church, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer International or a charity of your choice.