Rufus Andrew “Andy” Batey, age 43, of Murfreesboro, TN, died at St. Thomas Rutherford on Friday, April 9, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, Andy was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Batey; grandparents, Blackburn and Ruth Batey; and George and Ruth Barrett.

Andy is survived by his three children, Haley, Austin and Logan Batey; his parents, David and Sue Batey; sister, Tammy Roberts and her husband, Danny; nephew, Jeff Roberts and wife, Lauren.

Andy graduated from Oakland High School in 1996 and then joined the United States Navy. Afterwards, he attended Nossi College of Art to achieve his Graphic Design Degree. After college, he decided to join the family business and worked with his father in excavating for several years. Andy was a member of Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Frank Lipetri officiating with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

