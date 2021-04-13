Rufus Andrew

Rufus Andrew “Andy” Batey, age 43, of Murfreesboro, TN, died at St. Thomas Rutherford on Friday, April 9, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, Andy was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Batey; grandparents, Blackburn and Ruth Batey; and George and Ruth Barrett.

Andy is survived by his three children, Haley, Austin and Logan Batey; his parents, David and Sue Batey; sister, Tammy Roberts and her husband, Danny; nephew, Jeff Roberts and wife, Lauren.

Andy graduated from Oakland High School in 1996 and then joined the United States Navy. Afterwards, he attended Nossi College of Art to achieve his Graphic Design Degree. After college, he decided to join the family business and worked with his father in excavating for several years. Andy was a member of Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Frank Lipetri officiating with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here