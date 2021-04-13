Chasity Jean Sanders age 36 of Lascassas passed away Thursday April 8, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her father; Harold Gower, brothers; Terry Gower, Larry Ledbetter, Jr., and mother-in-law; Peggy Aldana.

Chasity is survived by her loving husband of 14 years; Joshua Sanders, her loving children; Kearsyn, Taylor, Joshua Jr., LeeLa, Cadan, Allannah Sanders, mother Mattie Pate. She is also survived by her loving brothers and sisters; Brandon Gower, Cody Gower, Brandi Ledbetter, Tiffany Prinsloo, Mark Gower, Rhonda Gower, Pauline Ledbetter, Theresa Aldridge, brother-in-law, Haskell Lee Sanders and his wife Lacy, father-in-law Ronnie Joe Sanders and step father-in-law, Alex Aldana.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

