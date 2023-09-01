OBITUARY: Robert Lee Garner

Robert Lee Garner, age 59, passed away at his residence on August 29, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a truck driver for the City of Murfreesboro.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Garner. He is survived by his mother, Mamie L. Maxwell Garner; brother, Paul (Debbie) Garner of Gassaway; sister, Nancy Garner of Murfreesboro; and nephews, Josh and Andrew Garner.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with nephew Josh Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/