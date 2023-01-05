OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard

Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Norris and paternal grandparents, Billy and Mildred Stuard.

Survivors include his wife, Liz Stuard; two children, Sydney and Avannah Stuard; brothers, Jimmy Lee Clemons of LaVergne, Roger Wayne Clemons of Murfreesboro, and Shaun Daniel (Rachel) Stuard of Watertown; stepfather, Jim Sargent of LaVergne; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Richie grew up in LaVergne, TN and was passionate about boxing since the age of 12. Club Knockout is where he spent most of his time. He took pride in his work as a Construction Superintendent at Blakely Construction. It wasn’t just a job to him; his coworkers were his second family.

Above all, he loved his family and friends and was a strong believer in Christ.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023, and again Friday from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Stuard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

