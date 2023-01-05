OBITUARY: Phillip Wayne Reed

Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.

Phillip served in the United States Army during the Korean War, from 1951-1954. He was in the 761 Engineer stationed at Fort Lewis Washington.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Arthur Reed and Mary Goldie Arnold Reed; brother, Roy Reed; sister, Mary Lee Coleman; sons, Richard Adam Reed, Phillip Harrell Reed; and daughters, Mayla Reed and Susan Reed Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Worley Reed; daughters, Sherrie (Chuck) Thomas, Tricia (Gregg) Mealer, Kathrine Franks; nephew, Raymond (Kathy) Arnold Coleman, and granddaughters, Kayce Wiley, Ashley Butler, Abby Butler.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Nicky Nichols and Bud Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Science Hill Church of Christ Building Fund in his honor.

