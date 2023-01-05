OBITUARY: Earline Barrett McDaniel

Earline Barrett McDaniel, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lynchburg Nursing Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Laymon Lee Barrett and Evelyn Smith Barrett; husband, William Henry McDaniel; brothers, James W. Barrett, Laymon Lee Barrett, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Frances Carlton, Arlene Barrett.

She is survived by sons, Ronnie McDaniel, Steven Brett McDaniel; daughters, Kay (James) Morton, Shirley McDaniel; and grandson, John Andrew Morton.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 6, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Gene Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

