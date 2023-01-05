OBITUARY: Dan Keomaniphet

Dan Keomaniphet, age 62 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.

He was born in Laos to the late Khanpha Keomaniphet and Noupoy Khandaranikone.

Mr. Keomaniphet was a very kind and generous man that was known for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Lisa Keomaniphet; children, Mimi Keomaniphet and Tommy Keomaniphet; grandchildren, Aden, Tyson, Preston, Harper, and Skyla; one brother; and three sisters.

Visitation with the Keomaniphet family will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

