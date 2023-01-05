City of LaVergne Evaluates Communication Efforts with Annual Public Survey

The City of La Vergne is looking to its residents to find better ways to communicate things happening in the city.

The annual evaluation looks at the City’s communication efforts and effectiveness to allow city staff to look year-over-year at the changes in how residents interact with the city. The survey will be conducted through February 28, 2023 to give as many residents as possible a chance to make their voices heard.

Hard copies of the survey are available at City Hall, Parks and Recreation, the Public Library and the Senior Center. It can also be filled out electronically at www.lavergnetn.gov or by following this link: http://bit.ly/3WSwJIk. The link can also be found on the City’s social media sites.

“We want to keep our residents as informed as possible,” says Public Information Officer Anne Smith. “Our goal is always to provide the most up-to-date information, but it doesn’t do any good if they aren’t getting the information. We also want to make sure that what we share is what residents actually want to know about.”

Anyone with questions can contact Smith at (615) 287-8690 or by email at asmith@lavergnetn.gov.