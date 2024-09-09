OBITUARY: Richard ‘Dick’ Greer Tune

Richard “Dick” Greer Tune was born on 9 June 1947 in Nashville and passed away on September 6, 2024.

He was predeceased in death by his parents James Aubrey Tune and Perdita Ruth Greer Tune as well as his twin brother Daniel Henson Tune.

He is survived by his brother James (Gail) Tune of Murfreesboro and his sister Betty Tune Mullins of Smyrna and nieces Tammy(Jeff) Glidden of Murfreesboro and Melissa (Kirk) Davidson of Columbia and nephews Scott (Sheila) Tune of Chattanooga and Dan (Scarlett) Mullins of Jonesboro, Arkansas, as well as step-niece Melissa (Pat) Lovell of Atlanta. In addition are two cousins Judy (Jerry) Buckley of Brentwood and Eddy (Tina) Tune of Smyrna.

Dick was married on 16 December 1978 to Martha Annette Carver, and they have two sons William Lee Tune of Smyrna and Travis Carver Tune of Murfreesboro. He prioritized his family, spending as much time with them as possible and being involved in their interests and activities. He loved traveling and seeing new places and traveled throughout all fifty states.

Dick graduated from Smyrna High School in 1965 and from MTSU in 1969 with a BA in History and then taught school for two years, first with Rutherford County and then at the Middle Tennessee Christian School. He then returned to MTSU for an MA in American History, graduating in 1973. He then started a life-long career as a historian working in the field of historic preservation.

Dick’s first jobs were in archaeology at the Hermitage, Fort Granger, Wynnewood at Castalian Springs and Fort Loudoun. Dick began working for the Tennessee Historical Commission in 1973 and remained there until his retirement in 2011 becoming an Assistant Director and the Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer. Dick also volunteered his time at the Sam Davis Home serving on the Board of Directors and as Regent and various planning committees.

But his passion was combining his love of history and life-long interest in farming with his family’s small farm and its 1911 house, for which he did much of the renovation work. The house and the farm with its livestock were his hobby, and he loved all of it. It gave him enormous satisfaction, the feeling that it provided a valuable environment for his family.

Dick was a deeply spiritual person who explored faith concepts and strongly believed in treating others as you wanted to be treated. He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and attended Walter Hill.

Dick was a wonderful father, husband, and friend and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be Monday, September 9th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, September 10th, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 10th, at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

