OBITUARY: Billy Richard Pendergrast

Billy Richard Pendergrast, age 85, passed away on September 5, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ola Mae Pendergrast; and son, Richard Wayne Pendergrast.

He is survived by his wife, Margarete Pendergrast; children, Edwin Charles (Loretta) Pendergrast, Samantha Margaret Frazee, Mary Jane Thomas, Billy Roy (Patricia Emigh) Pendergrast; Julie Lowe; brother, Dooley Charles Pendergrast; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, September 9, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Steve Pendergrast officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email