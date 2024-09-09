OBITUARY: Ralph Andrew Walker

Ralph Andrew Walker left this life on Friday, September 6, 2024, to meet his Lord and Savior for his new life and to reunite with the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Grace.

Ralph was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, to Andrew N. Walker and Margaret E. Lanchester Walker. He had three brothers and a sister. His brother, Andy, of Brookline, Massachusetts, survives him.

Ralph was married for over 67 years to Grace LaVerne McGinley Walker, who passed away on January 14, 2022. Ralph and Grace impacted this world through the generation of 6 wonderful sons, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ralph was a Marine, enlisting in service to his country in 1950 in order to help provide income for his parents. He was discharged from the USMC in 1954 after becoming a Purple Heart recipient during the Korean War.

Ralph worked many jobs during his younger years to provide for his family as having five boys within an eight-year period of time required lots of sacrifice and hard work. After a ten-year period from the birth of their fifth boy, they were just sure that baby six would be a girl. But, to no avail, another baby boy (Timothy) finished out the team.

Ralph continued his service to the Federal government serving as a city letter carrier for the United States Postal Service Woodbine office for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. He loved his time with the Woodbine team and they loved their Spider, the nickname he earned as a kid because he was tall and skinny with lanky arms and legs. He was the king of jokes and pranks and always brought laughter and comedic relief to any and all settings.

Ralph is predeceased by his wife, Grace, and three sons: Raymond (Ray) William (29); Ralph Andrew, Jr. (58) (Valerie); Thomas (Tom) Mark (34). Also, two daughters-in-law, Teresa Hoye Walker (45) (Bill) and Debbie Burdette Walker (39) predeceased him.

Ralph is survived by three sons, Michael David (Teresa); Timothy Steve (Monica) of Smyrna, TN; and Bill E (Amanda) of Marshfield, MO. Also, he leaves behind twelve grandchildren: Michael Stephan (Erin), Lee Raymond, Brett Andrew, Candice Michelle (Martin), and Grant Evan Walker, all of Smyrna, TN; Thomas Mark Walker, Jr. (Melly) of South Glen Falls, New York; Jackie Dawn Bruno, Colorado Springs, CO; Christy Lynn (David) and David Thomas Walker of Clarksville, TN; Lieutenant Colonel Joseph William Walker of Washington, D.C.; Andrew Dale Walker and Abbigale Christine Loftis, Marshfield, MO. Also, 11 great-grandchildren survive him: Cole, Aiden, Jameson, Zachary, Beau and Gracelynn Walker; Avery, Carson and Gavin Bruno; and Liam and Jonah Mercado. Daughter-in-law Valerie Ice Walker of Clarksville, TN, also survives him.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by Funeral Services at 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN. Reverend Stephen Stewart of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Smyrna, TN, where Ralph and Grace attended, will conduct the service. Interment will be Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN. Pallbearers include: Bill, Mick, David, and Mark Walker, Perry Strickland and Dennis Thompson

Honorary Pallbearers include: Lee, Brett and Grant Walker and Martin Mercado.

The family extends its gratitude to the Amedisys Hospice Care of Murfreesboro for the care provided by its caregivers over the last four months.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission online at (Donate Now | Nashville Rescue Mission) or by mail to: 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37203-4226 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Lowry, Smyrna, TN (615) 459-3254. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

