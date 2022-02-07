Rev. Howard King Haynes age 85, was born on April 12, 1936, and went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2022.

He was a member of The United Methodist Church and served as a Minister there throughout Middle Tennessee. Howard graduated from Central High School and Martin Methodist College.

Howard was preceded by his parents, JK and Claire Crafton Haynes; wife, Martha T. Ison Haynes; brothers, James A. Haynes, Bill William Haynes, and George R. Haynes; sister, Ruby Cecil Reed Sweeney. He is survived by his nephews, James Frank (Faye) Reed and Thomas C. (Connie) Reed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Clardy and Dr. Drew Shelley officiating.

