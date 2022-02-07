Gage William Dalling age 28, passed away on February 4, 2022.

He was born in Nashville, TN, but lived most of his life in Murfreesboro.

Gage was a self-employed handyman and was Baptised on January 2, 2022 in the Pentecostal Faith.

Gage is survived by his father, John (Donna Eatherly) Dalling; mother, Faye Ann Vanesse; sons, Kameron Stoops and Breston Collins; daughters, Ava Stoops; and brothers, Robert Lawrence Dalling, Jake Kado, and fiance’ Toni Tompkins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Kurtis Burton for Gages Baptism and friendship.

A memorial service will be set for a later date. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.