OBITUARY: Ramon A. Delgado Jr. ‘Chucho’

Ramon A. Delgado Jr. “Chucho”, born on July 5th, 2000, in Conroe TX. On May 28th, 2024 Chucho passed in La Vergne, TN of a sudden tragic death at the age of 23.

Chucho, a remarkable young man whose radiant spirit, boundless compassion and enduring legacy continue to inspire us all. His presence enriched countless lives, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and profound impact.

Chucho loved helping others and would drop what he was doing in that moment. Even the man that was the cause of his death, when it was snowing Chucho helped get his car unstuck from the snow, which goes to show how big his heart really was. The day of his passing he was moving the last pieces of furniture to his new home, he was excited and happy that everything was falling into place for his new beginning.

Anybody who knew Chucho knew he had an amazing huge heart. He was a gem. A soul that was purely one of a kind. Chucho was someone who was very loved by many. Though he may be gone from our sight, his memory will forever be etched in our hearts guiding us in his love and warmth. May you rest in peace, Chucho, knowing that your beautiful light will shine in on the lives you’ve touched.

Chucho leaves behind unborn child, mother (Carolina) Delgado, father (Ramon) A. Delgado Sr., sister (Tatiana) Tapia, and brother ( Gabriel) Delgad

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday, June 8, 2024 a Murfreesboro Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

