OBITUARY: Michael (Mike) John Crowley Sr.

On February 16th, 2024, Michael (Mike) John Crowley Sr. passed away peacefully after a long illness with his family by his side.

Michael was the eldest son of the late Cornilius and Marie Crowley, both of Branford, CT. Mike was born on March 6th, 1951, in New Haven, CT.

The latter part of his life he resided in Murfreesboro, TN where he was a Product Manager at Beck Arnley.

Michael is survived by the love of his life Janice (Notarfrancesco) Crowley, and his greatest accomplishment in life, his son Michael John Crowley Jr. and his wife Lindsay (Butler) Crowley. Brother in law, the late Michael Notarfrancesco, Sister in law, Patrice Notarfrancesco, sister in law, Gina (Notarfrancesco) Dubiel, brother in law Gary Dubiel, Brother William (Bill) Crowley, Jeanne (Gullins) Crowley, Sister Kathy (Crowley) Zyrlis, (Rich Zyrlis). Multiple nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Most of all his 4-legged best friends, Max, Milo, & Leo.

First and foremost, Mike was happiest being by the New England shoreline or at a beautiful ocean eating seafood. He had a great love of music, and loved playing his guitar or attending live concerts. One of his favorite things to do was to bond with his son on ATV camping trips along with his best friend Rick.

Mike started his career as a chemical operator at Upjohn in North Haven, CT. and had a degree in Bio Medical Engineering. He then went to work at Echlin in Branford CT. as a manager which led him down south to be a Product Manager until his retirement in 2014.

In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the Rally Foundation for pediatric cancer research which was a cause dear to Mike’s heart. See link below to donate in honor of his niece Gianna Dubiel who is currently surviving blood cancer.

Our family would like to thank all our friends and family for all of their support during this difficult time.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

https://fundraise.rallyfoundation.org/team/558074

