OBITUARY: Norma Louise Lents (Davidson)

Norma Louise Lents (Davidson), born November 8, 1949, age 74, of Pleasant Grove, FL, passed away on June 3, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Louise as she was known by most people. Was a hardworking woman who lovingly raised three children in the 70s and 80s. She instilled a love for Jesus and the Bible in her family, and her passion for cooking, baking, sewing, and hairstyling touched the lives of many. Despite life’s challenges, Louise always found a way to create special memories for her children and their friends, whether it was a day at the beach, a birthday party, or a simple gathering.

Louise, fondly known as “Mimi,” by her grandchildren, will be deeply missed by her eldest son Clayton L. Smith and spouse Deborah Joy A. Smith, middle son Timothy A. Smith, youngest daughter Sherry D. (Smith) Beasley and spouse Greg Beasley, grandchildren Amanda (Smith) Groff, Allison (Smith) McCaskill, Andrew Smith, Emily Beasley, and Bella Beasley, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Grady Davidson, mother Ella Mae Howard, sister Doris “Davidson” Reams, brother Carmel “Buddy” Davidson and Clayton L. Davidson.

Before her illness, Louise worshipped at Christian Life Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, June 7th, 2024, at 12 noon at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Dr., Murfreesboro, TN.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

