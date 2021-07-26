Mrs. Peggy Carolyn O’Neal, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late James G. and Maggie Vonoy Casteel. Mrs. O’Neal was a supervisor for Better Built Aluminum until her retirement. She enjoyed watching anything on television and going to casinos.

Mrs. O’Neal is survived by her daughter, Ginny Lovvorn; granddaughter, Ashley Marie Barner; and great-grandchildren, Colin and Dylan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

www.woodfinchapel.com