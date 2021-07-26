Obituary for Larry Ralston

Larry Ralston, age 79 of Murfreesboro, died in the early morning hours Saturday following a brief and unexpected battle with cancer. He was the son of the late James and Ruth Ralston. He was also preceded in death by both of his brothers, James “Little Jimmy” Ralston and Gary Ralston.

Larry Ralston, a 32nd Degree Mason, was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN. He was honorably discharged as a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Central High School and attended MTSU. He spent more than 50 years as a professional photographer, having been co-owner (with the late Priscilla Ralston) of Ralston Photography. He was very active in several local, state, regional and national professional photographer associations [PPA]. He received numerous awards and distinguished honors for his photography and served as president (and held other officer positions) of various professional organizations throughout his career, including Music City PPA, Tennessee PPA, Southeastern PPA, and the National PPA.

In his “golden years” he worked almost 15 years as a night manager of Premiere 6 Theatre. Larry never met a stranger, always met people with a joke and a smile, and was known to adorn a red clown nose to make people laugh. Larry loved socializing with friends, especially when deep fried southern food and Oreos were involved. He had a crippling addiction for Elvis Presley paraphernalia which was only exacerbated by his added Western cowboy addiction later in life.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara (Michael) Randall, of Lebanon, TN; his son, Spencer Ralston, of Los Angeles, CA; two granddaughters, Sofia and Emma Randall; nieces and nephews; and numerous beloved cousins and friends.

Visitation will begin Saturday, July 31, at 1pm; Memorial Service will begin at 3pm, with Rev. Chris Warren officiating, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, TN (615-893-2422). Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers are Sam Goodwin, Charlie Pitts, Charles Ralston, Ronnie Barrett, Fred Goodwin, Dave Gober, and Todd Faulkner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Larry’s GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-larry-ralston) or to Willowbrook Home Health & Hospice, 1302 N. Main Street, Suite 2A Shelbyville, TN 37160 (931-246-9300).

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Plese leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here